Register
14:50 GMT +330 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Giant Pacific octopus (File)

    Call of Cthulhu: Scientists Track New Species of World's Largest Octopus

    © AP Photo/ Jaime Henry-White
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 30

    Seven years ago, researchers managed to obtain DNA evidence of an octopus which was genetically distinct from the giant Pacific octopus, ranging from California to Alaska to Japan.

    Scientists from Alaska Pacific University have discovered a new species of the world's largest octopus, which can weigh up to 150 pounds (about 68 kilograms).

    The "frilled giant Pacific octopus" has repeatedly been mistaken for the giant Pacific octopus, Enteroctopus dofleini, because researchers could not visually confirm the existence of the new species.

    Back in 2012, scientists managed to find DNA evidence of an octopus which was morphologically different from the giant Pacifica octopus ranging from California to Alaska to Japan.

    The new species was detected in the waters of Prince William Sound in Alaska.

    In their research, published by the journal BioOne, Nate Hollenbeck and David Scheelbn of Alaska Pacific University specifically focused on the visual description of the species 21 Enteroctopus dofleini.

    At least seven of them can be visually identified as distinct from the giant Pacific octopus, according to the researchers, who noted that the new species is yet to be fully described and obtain a scientific name.

    Unlike Enteroctopus dofleini, the "frilled giant Pacific octopus" has raised fleshy bumps on its skin and two white spots on its head.

    Related:

    Octopus and Crab Confrontation Gets an Unexpected Twist
    Scientists Discover the Oldest Living Shark on Earth
    See Thousands of Newborn Sea Turtles Scurry Down the Beach to the Pacific Ocean
    Tags:
    species, researchers, octopus, scientists, evidence, DNA, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    This Week in Pictures (December 23-29)
    Covert Deal
    Covert Deal
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok