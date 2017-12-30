Call of Cthulhu: Scientists Track New Species of World's Largest Octopus

Seven years ago, researchers managed to obtain DNA evidence of an octopus which was genetically distinct from the giant Pacific octopus, ranging from California to Alaska to Japan.

Scientists from Alaska Pacific University have discovered a new species of the world's largest octopus, which can weigh up to 150 pounds (about 68 kilograms).

The "frilled giant Pacific octopus" has repeatedly been mistaken for the giant Pacific octopus, Enteroctopus dofleini, because researchers could not visually confirm the existence of the new species.

The new species was detected in the waters of Prince William Sound in Alaska.

In their research, published by the journal BioOne, Nate Hollenbeck and David Scheelbn of Alaska Pacific University specifically focused on the visual description of the species 21 Enteroctopus dofleini.

At least seven of them can be visually identified as distinct from the giant Pacific octopus, according to the researchers, who noted that the new species is yet to be fully described and obtain a scientific name.

Unlike Enteroctopus dofleini, the "frilled giant Pacific octopus" has raised fleshy bumps on its skin and two white spots on its head.