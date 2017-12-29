Nessie Copycat? Camera Catches Glimpse of Mysterious Creature in Albania (VIDEO)

The Loch Ness Monster, also known as Nessie, is a scary creature which, according to legend, inhabits a lake in the Scottish Highlands. It seems, however, that similar monsters can be tracked not only in Scotland but elsewhere in Europe.

A video of what looked like a Loch Ness Monster-like creature has been posted on YouTube.

The footage shows a head and part of the neck of mysterious creature emerging from the Albanian section of the Great Prespa Lake, which the country shares with Greece and Macedonia.

The video was filmed near the Albanian tourist village of Pretor, where some locals continue to believe in the existence of the lake monster, while others insist that the creature is nothing but a giant catfish, according to the UK's The Mirror.

In this vein, the newspaper cited one of the nonbelievers, retired geography professor Sima Jonoski, as conceding that "sometimes things happen in Prespa Lake that don't happen in other lakes."

The Great Prespa Lake is believed to be one the highest tectonic lakes in the Balkans, located at an altitude of 2,798 feet (approximately 853 meters).