Major 5.5-Magnitude Quake Hits Near Guam

There have been no immediate reports of casualties or destruction as a strong earthquake hit off the US West Pacific territory.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A major 5.5-magnitude earthquake struck Thursday off the US West Pacific territory of Guam, which houses a sprawling military base, according to the US Geological Survey data.

The quake hit 140 kilometers (97 miles) southwest of the Merizo village at the depth of almost 15 kilometers (9 miles). There have been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Guam is located near the Philippine Sea Plate on the western edge of the Pacific Plate, which causes it to experience occasional earthquakes.