Register
01:13 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Mount Sinabung releases pyroclastic flows seen from Tiga Serangkai, North Sumatra, Indonesia

    Indonesian Volcano Erupts, Creates Three-Mile Ash Pillar (VIDEO, PHOTO)

    © AP Photo/ Binsar Bakkara
    Environment
    Get short URL
    120

    Wednesday afternoon, Mount Sinabung, an active volcano in North Sumatra, Indonesia, began erupting once more, spewing hot ash almost three miles into the sky.

    The area has been on high alert since Mount Sinabung first erupted in June 2015, killing six people and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands of local residents.

    Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman from Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency, tweeted Wednesday that no casualties were reported following the latest eruption because those within the red zone around the volcano had already been evacuated.

    However, the latest cataclysm has made the island even more wary of the volatile formation.

    "Mount Sinabung's continuous eruptions have caused the exclusion zone to expand," Sutopo wrote. "Residents need to stay alert and listen to the government's recommendations. We cannot predict when Mount Sinabung will stop erupting. Mount Sinabung's volcanic and seismic parameters are still high, therefore future eruptions are still likely," he added.

    ​The evacuation zone around the volcano has increased to a four-mile radius.

    "Residents who live near the rivers upstream from Sinabung must be watchful for lava," Sutopo also warned.

    Earlier this month, the eruption of Mount Agung on Bali resulted in the evacuation of residents around the volcano and disrupted the flights of thousands of tourists on the island.

    Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, an active geological area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean where earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are frequent. It is associated with 90 percent of the world's seismic activity, according to the US Geological Survey.

    Related:

    Keep Calm and Enjoy Bali: Tourists Feel Safe, Excited Despite Volcano Eruption
    Facing Fresh Bali Volcano Eruption Red Warning Issued to Airlines (VIDEO)
    Alert as Iceland's Largest Volcano Awakes After 290 Years of Dormancy
    Japan's Shinmoedake Volcano Makes First Eruption in Six Years (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
    The Voice of God: Indonesian Priests Scale Volcano to Make Offerings (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    evacuation, ash, explosion, volcano, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok