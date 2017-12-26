Solomon Islands Hit by 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The 5.3-magnitude earthquake occurred not far from the coast of the Solomon Islands, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
There are no reports about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
The Solomon Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. The zone is basically a strip of volcanoes and tectonic faults in the Pacific basin which has one of the highest levels of volcanic and seismic activity in the world.
