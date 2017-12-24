Register
23:54 GMT +324 December 2017
    In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County Firefighters haul dozens of pounds of hose and equipment down steep terrain below E. Camino Cielo to root out and extinguish smoldering hot spots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Officials estimate that the Thomas Fire will grow to become the biggest in California history before full containment, expected by Jan. 7, 2018.

    Breaking Records: Southern California Wildfire Now Largest in State’s History

    © AP Photo/ Mike Eliason
    Environment
    101

    Southern California’s 20-day Thomas Fire has now scorched an estimated 427 square miles, making it the largest wildfire in the state’s history.

    Global warming
    CC0
    Global Warming: Best Climate Change Models Predict Most Alarming Results
    As of Friday, the enormous fire had torched over 275,000 acres of coastal woodlands as well as national and state forests, according to details provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, cited by the San Jose Mercury News.

    Although dropping winds have supported firefighting efforts, a very dry climate has seen the stubborn blaze continue; as of Sunday, the fire was said to be 70 percent contained.

    Beginning December 4, the wildfire has destroyed over 1,000 structures in and around the southern California counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara, situated just northwest of Los Angeles, according to Reuters.

    The disaster milestone has resulted in 2017 becoming the most destructive fire season on record in California, as multiple burns, including October wildfires in northern California's wine country that destroyed over 10,000 homes and killed more than 40 people, have decimated the Golden State, according to the Sacramento Bee.

    Tags:
    climate change, global warming, wildfires, California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), United States, California
