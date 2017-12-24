Breaking Records: Southern California Wildfire Now Largest in State’s History

Southern California’s 20-day Thomas Fire has now scorched an estimated 427 square miles, making it the largest wildfire in the state’s history.

As of Friday, the enormous fire had torched over 275,000 acres of coastal woodlands as well as national and state forests, according to details provided by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, cited by the San Jose Mercury News.

Although dropping winds have supported firefighting efforts, a very dry climate has seen the stubborn blaze continue; as of Sunday, the fire was said to be 70 percent contained.

Beginning December 4, the wildfire has destroyed over 1,000 structures in and around the southern California counties of Ventura and Santa Barbara, situated just northwest of Los Angeles, according to Reuters.

The disaster milestone has resulted in 2017 becoming the most destructive fire season on record in California, as multiple burns, including October wildfires in northern California's wine country that destroyed over 10,000 homes and killed more than 40 people, have decimated the Golden State, according to the Sacramento Bee.