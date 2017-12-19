Register
19:20 GMT +319 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Italy's Mount Etna, Europe's tallest and most active volcano, spews lava as it erupts on the southern island of Sicily, Italy February 28, 2017

    ‘Something is Rising Up’: Massive Blob of Magma Growing Under New England

    © REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello
    Environment
    Get short URL
    5181

    In what sounds like the setup to a shlocky B-movie, a blob of molten rock has been discovered welling up underneath Vermont, growing ever larger in the subterranean catacombs beneath New England.

    The anomaly was discovered by Earthscope, a National Science Foundation (NSF) project to monitor the geology of North America to better understand the processes behind earthquakes and volcanoes.

    Geologists and seismologists were baffled when Earthscope told them that huge amounts of magma were churning 124 miles beneath the surface of New England. While such phenomena are common enough along tectonic plates, Lovecraft Country isn't exactly known for its volcanoes.

    The August full moon rises above the 5th Century BC Temple of Poseidon at Cape Sounio, south of Athens, on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Petros Giannakouris
    Hole Lot of Lunacy: Moon Colonists Could Live in Underground Lava Tubes

    "The upwelling we detected is like a hot air balloon, and we infer that something is rising up through the deeper part of our planet under New England," says geophysicist Vadim Levin from Rutgers University, New Brunswick to Science Alert.

    "It is a very large and relatively stable region, but we found an irregular pattern with rather abrupt changes in it."

    The bad news is, it's going to erupt! The good news is, it's going to erupt a few million years from now. You'll still be able buy overpriced clam chowder for the foreseeable future without fears of New England turning into an igneous wasteland. "Come back in 50 million years, and we'll see what happens," Levin joked.

    A farmer walks with his cattle as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia November 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Johannes P. Christo
    Bali Airport Closed Third Day as Tropical Paradise Endures Volcano's Wrath (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Although not urgent, the team is still trying to understand where all this magma is coming from. The "blob" is thought to be a geologically recent phenomenon, but "geologically recent" could refer to anything that's occurred since the death of the dinosaurs (that was 65 million years ago, for all you non-nerds out there).

    "The next step is to try to understand how exactly it's happening," said Levin.

    Massive is also relative: by the standards of a volcanic region like the West Coast, the mighty New England Blob would just be an itty bitty baby blob. "It is not Yellowstone [National Park]-like, but it's a distant relative in the sense that something relatively small — no more than a couple hundred miles across — is happening," Levin said.

    Image detailing thickness of projected ash fallout in millimeters in the event of a large-scale eruption of the Yellowstone Supervolcano.
    USGS handout
    Over 2,300 Tremors Now Recorded in Second-Biggest Yellowstone Supervolcano Earthquake Swarm to Date

    Nevertheless, the formation may challenge existing theory on the geological structure of New England, generally thought to be a stable and predictable formation. "[W]e did not expect to find abrupt changes in physical properties beneath this region," says Levin, "and the likely explanation points to a much more dynamic regime underneath this old, geologically quiet area."

    Reports of a Balrog escaping the Mines of Moria as a result of the overly greedy delving of dwarves have gone unconfirmed.

    Related:

    'Magma Mia, Here I Flow Again!' World's Most Deadly Volcanoes
    GoPro Camera Survives Molten Lava, Captures Mesmerizing VIDEO
    Drone Captures Footage of Lava Flowing from Mount Etna
    Burn Baby Burn: Hawaiian Volcano Spews Blue Lava
    Hawaiian Volcano Spews ‘Fire Hose’ of Lava
    Tags:
    Magma, lava, National Science Foundation, New England, Vermont
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Time to Hit the Slopes! Sochi's Major Ski Destination Kicks Off Winter Season
    For Donor’s Sake
    For Donor’s Sake
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok