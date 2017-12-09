Register
03:09 GMT +309 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A car drives past a large wall of approaching flames from the Lilac Fire, a fast moving wild fire in Bonsall, California, U.S., December 7, 2017.

    Wildfires Rage in California as Winds Spread Flames Into New Communities

    © REUTERS/ Mike Blake
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Strong winds brought more terror to residents in California's San Diego and Riverside counties as quick-moving wildfires closed in on their communities on Friday, causing thousands more to evacuate.

    Burning in San Diego is the churning Lilac fire, which has consumed roughly 4,100 acres in the span of 12 hours. Already 60 percent contained is the much smaller Liberty fire, the second-newest fire to ignite, estimated to have burned a mere 300 acres in Riverside, according to Cal Fire.

    ​Alongside the two new fires, are the Thomas, Creek, Rye and Skirball fires to the north, which continue to rage in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.The largest continues to be the Thomas fire, which has consumed roughly 132,000 acres in Ventura County and is only about 10 percent contained.

    ​At the request of the Golden State's Governor, Jerry Brown, US President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency for California, allowing federal agencies to coordinate relief efforts for the smoking state.

    ​Though no human deaths have yet to be recorded by officials, reports of animals deaths continue to rise as an additional 25 horses were killed when flames from the Lilac fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, the Los Angeles Times reported.

    ​"We tried to keep up with it, stomping on embers and using the hose, but it just started coming so fast that we just couldn't stay with it," Linda Thrash, a trainer at the establishment told the outlet. "Eventually, we just had to turn [the horses] loose. There was not time to do anything else."

    "It was dark," Cliff Sise, another trainer at the center, told Fox 5 of the moment one of the horses died. "Everything was hot and she wouldn't come out… I opened the pen and tried to get behind her and get her out, and she wouldn't get out."

    "She burned to death that quick," Sise added.

    Horses fortunate enough to make it out alive were transported to a rescue facility at the Del Mar Fairground and Racetrack. There are currently more than 600 horses at the temporary shelter.

    According to reports, the weekend will bring little relief to southern California.​

    Fires are expected to weaken slightly Friday night before picking back up again Saturday. With much of the region experiencing relative humidity and wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph, officials warn the situation is not at the end point.

    "We're not out of the woods yet," Dianne Jacob, chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said at a press conference. "We need to stay vigilant and be prepared."

    ​Combined, the six blazes have burned more than 141,000 acres and forced over 212,000 residents to evacuate from their homes.

    Related:

    California Wildfire Sends Thousands Fleeing, Threatens Yosemite Park (PHOTOS)
    California Wildfire Prompt Evacuation of Entire Community – County Sheriff
    California Wildfire Burns Dozens of Homes, Hundreds Evacuated
    Exxon Evacuates Plant in South California Amid Wildfire
    Tags:
    Wildfire, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (December 2-8)
    Grin and Bear It
    Grin and Bear It
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok