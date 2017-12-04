Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Central Italy

Central Italy has been hit by an earthquake, there have been no reports of damages or victims yet.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An earthquake with the magnitude of 4.1 struck the central Italy, about 65 miles northeast of Rome, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Monday.

The earthquake was registered at 23:34 GMT on Sunday (00:34 a.m. Monday local time) with the depth of estimated at zero miles. There have been no reports of damages or victims yet.

A quake of the same magnitude hit hit the popular Italian holiday destination of Ischia, in the Bay of Naples several months ago, killing at least two people, injuring up to 40 and wreaked havoc on the age-old architecture of the volcanic island. The natural disaster hit Ischia just three days before the first anniversary of the earthquake that struck the central Apennines around Amatrice and Accumoli on August 24, 2016, killing 299 people.