Earthquake of 4.1 Magnitude Hits Central Italy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — An earthquake with the magnitude of 4.1 struck the central Italy, about 65 miles northeast of Rome, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said Monday.
A quake of the same magnitude hit hit the popular Italian holiday destination of Ischia, in the Bay of Naples several months ago, killing at least two people, injuring up to 40 and wreaked havoc on the age-old architecture of the volcanic island. The natural disaster hit Ischia just three days before the first anniversary of the earthquake that struck the central Apennines around Amatrice and Accumoli on August 24, 2016, killing 299 people.
