One Dead Following Rockslide at Iconic Cliffside in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park officials have announced that one person was killed and another injured during a rockslide at El Capitan, a sheer rock formation popular with climbers at the park.

A witnessed described a rock "the size of an apartment building" falling from near the Waterfall Route on the rock formation's East Buttress, near Horsetail Falls. The slide occurred at about 1:55 p.m. local time. Park officials are using rescue helicopters to search for other climbers who may have been trapped by the rockslide. It is unknown if anyone was trapped, or if there were any additional injuries.

Yosemite climber sent us this photo. He says a piece of granite the size of an apartment building came crashing down the Waterfall Route. pic.twitter.com/agFA0YjVPc — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) September 27, 2017

#BREAKING: Rescue crews on the East Buttress of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park after series of rockslides this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/LzaxH09VEf — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) September 27, 2017

​It is the height of Yosemite's climbing season, and the imposing granite El Capitan is arguably the most popular climbing destination at the park. Famous American climber Alex Honnold become the first person to free climb the nearly 3,000 rock face on June 3.

