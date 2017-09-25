Number of Victims From Hurricane Maria in Dominica Reaches 30

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Maria raging on the Caribbean island of Dominica claimed the lives of at least 30 people, local media reported.
According to the Telesur broadcaster, the death toll doubled since September 18.
Waves overtop defences in Roseau Dominica as the #HurricaneMaria approaches… #severeweather pic.twitter.com/5GF4aqg73r— WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) September 19, 2017
Hurricane Maria approaching Dominica pic.twitter.com/40jRP3B7jx— Orwell (@SkyLaser3) September 19, 2017
Maria is the fourth hurricane recorded in the Atlantic basin this year that comes nearly a week after Hurricane Irma devastated numerous Caribbean islands and the southeast portion of the United States and killed more than 80 people.
All comments
Show new comments (0)