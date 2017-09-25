Number of Victims From Hurricane Maria in Dominica Reaches 30

Hurricane Maria has claimed at least thirty lives, raging on Dominica.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Maria raging on the Caribbean island of Dominica claimed the lives of at least 30 people, local media reported.

According to the Telesur broadcaster, the death toll doubled since September 18.

The main problem for thousands of affected by the hurricane people is the scarcity of clean drinking water, according to the broadcaster. Number of states have reportedly sent their relief missions.

Maria is the fourth hurricane recorded in the Atlantic basin this year that comes nearly a week after Hurricane Irma devastated numerous Caribbean islands and the southeast portion of the United States and killed more than 80 people.