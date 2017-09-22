5.6 Earthquake Hits Northern California Coast

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 has hit an area off the northern coast of the US state of California, the US Geological Survey said in a statement on Friday.

"Prelim[inary] M[agnitude] 5.6 earthquake near the coast of Northern California Sep-22 19:50 UTC," the US Geological Survey tweeted.

Prelim M5.6 earthquake near the coast of Northern California Sep-22 19:50 UTC, updates https://t.co/rdgX8GD3Vx, 2 #sismo tweets/min — USGSted (@USGSted) September 22, 2017

The organization’s website noted that 20 minutes earlier, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit in the same general area, but 150 km further from the coast. There has been no tsunami warning issued.