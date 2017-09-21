Register
23:03 GMT +321 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Mercury

    Ice, Ice Baby: Study Says Mercury Icier than Previously Thought

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 147 0 0

    Though Mercury isn't the first planet you'd think to check for ice - considering its temperature is upwards of 800 degrees Fahrenheit - a new study suggests the sun's next door neighbor has more frozen water than previously thought.

    As their paper in Geophysical Research Letters reveals, scientists from Brown University found three craters on Mercury that showed evidence of ice hidden away on their floors. According to researchers, the total area of the new ice sheets are roughly about 1,313 square miles — slightly larger than the size of Rhode Island.

    This artist's rendering provided by NASA shows the MErcury Surface, Space ENvironment, GEochemistry, and Ranging (MESSENGER) spacecraft around Mercury. On Thursday, April 16, 2015
    © AP Photo/ NASA
    Mercury 4 Bln Years Ago: A Magnetic Field, Volcanoes and Earthquakes
    How did ice form in the face of the sun's beaming rays, you ponder? It's all thanks to Mercury's lack of tilt and thin atmosphere, researchers say.

    Due to the planet's lack of tilt, its poles don't get much lovin' from the sun; in fact, they're left to endure bone chilling —290 degree temperatures. And since Mercury has little atmosphere, it isn't able to hold onto warmth from the surfaces that are baked by our star. This creates a perfect environment for ice to form.

    The theory of ice on the distant planet first came into play in the 1990s as an explanation for some highly reflective regions picked up by Earth-based radar telescopes. It later got an extra boost after NASA's Messenger probe, which entered Mercury's orbit in 2011 and detected neutron signals from the planet's north pole that was consistent with water ice.

    From the Messenger's data, the Brown University scientists discovered the new ice pockets.

    In addition to the three large ice sheets the scientists detected, they also found four other reflective surfaces — hinting at more ice deposits.

    "These four were just the ones we could resolve with the Messenger [data]," Ariel Deutsch, the study's lead researcher, said in a statement. "We think there are probably many, many more of these, ranging in sizes from a kilometer down to a few centimeters."

    Using colorized topography, Mercury’s great valley (dark blue) and Rembrandt impact basin (purple, upper right) are revealed in this high-resolution digital elevation model merged with an image mosaic obtained by NASA’s MESSENGER spacecraft.
    © NASA. JHUAPL/Carnegie Institution of Washington/DLR/Smithsonian
    Mercury's 'Great Valley' Offers Further Evidence Planet is Shrinking (VIDEO)
    Though officials are still unsure how polar ice came to be on Mercury, their leading theory is that a water-rich asteroid or comet impact played a role in its creation. A second theory suggests hydrogen was implanted in Mercury's surface by solar wind and later combined with an oxygen source to create water.

    And yet, while the study sparks more questions, Jim Head, co-author of the paper, says the research does offer up a new perspective in planetary science.

    "One of the major things we want to understand is how water and other volatiles are distributed through the inner solar system — including Earth, the moon and our planetary neighbors," Head said in a statement. "This study opens our eyes to new places to look for evidence of water, and suggests there's a whole lot more of it on Mercury than we thought."

    Related:

    In a First, Mercury Transit Caught on Camera by NASA’s Solar Observatory
    Mercury Set to 'Sail' Across the Sun in a Rare Transit Event
    Dark Matter: Scientists Reveal Secret Behind Mercury's Crust
    Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn to Align in Night Sky
    Giant Cliffs on Mercury Defy Any Explanation Scientists Try to Offer
    Tags:
    Study, Mercury, ice
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead of International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Astounding Ethnic Motifs Take the Lead at International Fashion Show in Moscow
    Nambia, the New Wonderland
    Nambia: the New Wonderland
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok