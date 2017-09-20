Increased Seismic Activity at Bali's Mount Agung Volcano Raises Alert

Authorities in Indonesia have expanded the "no go zone" at Bali's Mount Agung and sounded off an alert after officials detected an increase in seismic activity.

© AP Photo/ Salvatore Allegra Powder Keg on Fire? Scientists Warn on Catastrophic Volcanic Eruption in Europe

Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency announced Monday that an exclusion zone of nearly five miles would be established around the volcano's crater and would stay in place for at least 14 days.

"Harmonic tremors have continued to increase and people are advised to remain alert," Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the agency, told The Australian.

Aside from the increased rumblings, the emergency agency reported a 165-foot high blast was observed from the crater.

Though this is the second time authorities have issued an alert since August, local residents were informed by officials to prepare for the worst — if officials sound the alarm again, they may be ordered to evacuate.

The troublesome volcano — situated a mere 45 miles from Kuta, a tourist hotspot — last erupted in 1963, killing roughly 1,100 people.