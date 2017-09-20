Increased Seismic Activity at Bali's Mount Agung Volcano Raises Alert

"Harmonic tremors have continued to increase and people are advised to remain alert," Sutopo Nugroho, spokesman for the agency, told The Australian.
Aside from the increased rumblings, the emergency agency reported a 165-foot high blast was observed from the crater.
Though this is the second time authorities have issued an alert since August, local residents were informed by officials to prepare for the worst — if officials sound the alarm again, they may be ordered to evacuate.
The troublesome volcano — situated a mere 45 miles from Kuta, a tourist hotspot — last erupted in 1963, killing roughly 1,100 people.
