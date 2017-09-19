'Potentially Catastrophic’ Category Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall on Dominica

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Hurricane Maria has become a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm as it made landfall on the Caribbean island nation of Dominica, the US National Hurricane Center said.
#Maria is now a category 5 #hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph (260 km/h)- See the special advisory @ https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/1G6WMaaVEx— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 19, 2017
“Maria becomes a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane … the eye and the intense inner core is nearing Dominica,” NHC reported earlier.
Maria is the fourth strong hurricane recorded in the Atlantic basin this year that comes nearly a week after Hurricane Irma, which is is considered to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic basin, devastated numerous Caribbean islands and the southeast portion of the United States, and left more than 80 people dead.
