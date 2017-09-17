Depression in Atlantic Develops Into Tropical Storm Maria

The Caribbean region hit by Hurricane Irma last week now must brace itself for a new storm, as Tropical Storm Maria is now following Irma's track.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to further strengthen, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday.

"Depression becomes Tropical Storm Maria… Additional strengthening is forecast," meteorologists said.

Newly named Tropical Storm #Maria expected to strengthen and affect portions of the Leeward Islands as a hurricane. https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/YCUkxWGSKQ — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2017

According to the NHC, the storm is located 620 miles east southest of the Lesser Antilles, and is heading west at about 20 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour currently.

The NHC added that the tropical storm was expected to turn into a hurricane within two days.

"On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday… Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week," the meteorologists said.

Recently, the Caribbean region and the southeast of the United States have been hit by several hurricanes. The latest, Hurricane Irma — which caused up to 81 deaths — is considered to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.