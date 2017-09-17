Register
03:51 GMT +317 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Storm Portraits

    Depression in Atlantic Develops Into Tropical Storm Maria

    © Santiago Borja
    Environment
    Get short URL
    121111

    The Caribbean region hit by Hurricane Irma last week now must brace itself for a new storm, as Tropical Storm Maria is now following Irma's track.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Tropical Storm Maria has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and is expected to further strengthen, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Saturday.

    "Depression becomes Tropical Storm Maria… Additional strengthening is forecast," meteorologists said.

    According to the NHC, the storm is located 620 miles east southest of the Lesser Antilles, and is heading west at about 20 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour currently.

    This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.
    © AP Photo/ Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry
    Can Science Ever Stop a Storm? Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Worse to Come
    The NHC added that the tropical storm was expected to turn into a hurricane within two days.

    "On the forecast track, Maria is expected to approach the Leeward Islands on Monday… Additional strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours, and Maria is forecast to be a hurricane when it approaches the Leeward Islands early next week,"  the meteorologists said.

    Recently, the Caribbean region and the southeast of the United States have been hit by several hurricanes. The latest, Hurricane Irma — which caused up to 81 deaths — is considered to be one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.

    Related:

    US Hurricanes Expose Vulnerabilities of Bank Infrastructure
    US Retail, Manufacturing Post Biggest Drop Since 2009 in Hurricane Aftermath
    Business Squeezed: Hurricane Irma Cuts Florida’s Citrus Industry By a Third
    Nun Cutting Trees Post Hurricane Irma Becomes a Celebrity (VIDEO)
    The Worst of Hurricane Irma Has Passed, But What’s Next?
    Tags:
    Tropical Storm, Hurricane Irma, Caribbean, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    This Week in Pictures (September 9-15)
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Fear Has Big Eyes
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok