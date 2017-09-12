Scared to Death... Literally: 12 Monkeys Mysteriously Die in India (VIDEO)

A dozen monkeys were found dead by employees of the Indian Forest Service in one of the villages of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. They suspected that the animals might have been poisoned or had died from some unattended infection. To find out the real cause of the simians' death, their remains were taken to a veterinary clinic, where a panel of experts conducted a post-mortem examination.

An autopsy revealed no traces of poison in the monkeys' bodies; no injury marks were found on them either. However, all the monkeys had clots in their hearts, which means they died as a result of a simultaneous heart attack.

According to experts, who checked nearby areas on September 5 and found pugmarks of an adult tiger near the place where the monkeys were discovered, the big cat may have scared the animals to death. Local residents also claimed to have heard a tiger growl in the forest at the supposed time of their death.