Macron to Travel to Hurricane-Hit Saint Martin Island

PARIS (Sputnik) — French president Emmanuel Macron will visit the hurricane-hit French Caribbean island of Saint Martin on Tuesday, French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said on Sunday.

"Emmanuel Macron will travel to Saint Martin on Tuesday morning. The presidential Airbus will bring equipment and basic necessities," Collomb wrote in his official Twitter blog.

On Thursday, the Elysee Palace said in a statement that Macron would visit the French overseas territories Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy in the West Indies as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the islands in the Caribbean Sea, including Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy, were hit by Hurricane Irma, which is now a category three storm. The storm is the most intense hurricane in the Atlantic over the past decade, according to some estimates.