Russia Offers Assistance to Cuba, France Amid Irma Hurricane

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Emergencies Ministry is ready to provide support to France and Cuba, which territories has been significantly affected by devastating Hurricane Irma, Vladimir Puchkov, the head of the ministry, said on Sunday.

The minister has sent telegrams with offers of help to the Cuban Council of Ministers Vice President and French Interior Minister.

"I would like to reaffirm that Russia's Emergencies Ministry is ready to offer any necessary assistance and support in case if there is a relevant request to the Russian government," the telegram read.

Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 storm, ripped through islands of the Eastern Caribbean on Wednesday en route to the US state of Florida, leaving a trail of destruction in its path, including French overseas territories Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthelemy belonging to France's overseas department of Guadeloupe. On Friday, the hurricane hit Cuba and continued toward Florida.

Hurricane Irma is considered to be even more powerful than the recent Hurricane Harvey which went ashore in Texas and caused a major flooding.