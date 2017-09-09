Irma Damage to French Territories Estimated at $1.4 Billion

The damage of disastrous Hurricane Irma to the French overseas territories is preliminarily calculated at $1.4 Billion, according to CCR, the French public sector insurer.

PARIS (Sputnik) — Hurricane Irma has caused an estimated $1.4 billion worth of damage to the islands of St. Martin and St. Barthelemy, the part of French overseas territories, as the state French insurer Caisse Centrale de Réassurance (CCR) said Saturday.

"CCR estimates that the total amount of insured losses related to this event will be about 1.2 billion euros [$1.4 billion]. This natural disaster loss, one of the costliest to affect France in 35 years," the insurance company said in a statement. According to CCR, this amount covers damages to homes, vehicles and companies, including operating losses, insured for natural disasters.

St. Martin, which has a population of nearly 77,000 people, was left in ruins after the hurricane.

