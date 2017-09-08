Register
19:20 GMT +308 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Flashes on the Sun. (File)

    'Colossal' Energy Source of Solar Flares 'Tormenting Earth' Stumps Astronomers

    CC0
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 8 0 0

    Another powerful solar flare rocked the sun on Friday, just days after scientists registered a separate eruption as the most powerful event of its kind in over a decade. Speaking to Sputnik, Russian physicist Sergei Bogachev explained what it was about this solar activity that's so mysterious.

    The sun shot out another massive solar flare at 8:00 GMT Friday, according to a solar activity graph by the Laboratory of Solar X-Ray Astronomy at Russia's Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences. The X-class solar flare, the biggest class of solar flare there is, was nearly ten times more intense than scientists expected.

    Friday's solar flare follows a series of eruptions which started earlier this week, beginning with five minor M-class events, and continuing Wednesday with a pair of X-class and X9.3-class flares which scientists said were the largest events on record since 2006. Experts said the solar activity was a consequence of changes on the star observed over the last three days. Two large groups of sunspots first accumulated an enormous amount of energy, and then emitted it via the flares.

    This NASA image of the enormous solar storms that occurred on September 6 shows both sunspots visible on the Sun's surface and the flare in the solar atmosphere.
    © NASA. NASA/GSFC/SDO
    New X-Class Solar Flare: Scientists Warn About Global 'Electronic Black Out'
    Scientists have said the consequences of this natural phenomenon are difficult to predict. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr. Sergei Bogachev, chief researcher at the Lebedev Physical Institute, said that in one very important sense, the events of this week have been a mystery. 

    "This event is not so much abnormal as it is mysterious," Bogachev explained. "It's mysterious because solar flares don't come from nothing. They require energy, which in turn turns into explosions. But such energy has not seen on the sun over the last year."

    "So in a sense, it is mysterious that in a short time, large spots containing colossal amounts energy were formed, and are now 'tormenting' earth with this series of flares. Most importantly, they aren't calming down, or exhausting this unexpected reserve of energy."

    According to the scientist, the incredible solar flare activity on the sun may cause disruptions in the work of satellites and communications systems. However, solar flares in themselves are not capable of destroying life on earth.

    "A certain danger exists, of course, but not of an apocalyptic nature. Not to be offensive, but the sun is a dwarf star, and isn't capable of producing solar events of such magnitude as would destroy life on our planet. But it is capable of some excessive perturbations which can affect life, creating what we are seeing right now."

    This artist concept illustrates the frenzied activity at the core of our Milky Way galaxy. The galactic center hosts a supermassive black hole in the region known as Sagittarius A*, or Sgr A*, with a mass of about four million times that of our sun.
    © NASA. ESA/C. Carreau
    'Second Largest Black Hole' in the Milky Way Galaxy Found
    In Bogachev's view, even though humanity is not capable of using the colossal energy that's being pumped out directly, we can take advantage of it through the use of solar power energy.

    "The energy contained in these large-scale events no the sun is colossal – it really boggles the mind. In the space of a minute, sometimes even less, energy equivalent to humankind's entire consumption of energy over a million years is released. At the same time, we should remember that the energy released from the explosion is chaotic, and in a sense, of poor quality. It's extremely difficult to harness it for humanity's benefit. Therefore, in this sense it would be preferable to talk about the use of sunlight [emitted by this solar activity]. This is a colossal stream of solar radiation. And when we speak of the future of solar energy, it is probably possible to connect it to these kinds of factors. But solar flares on the sun will probably be more likely to harm the use of this energy than help it."

    Tags:
    solar flare, Lebedev Physical Institute, Sergei Bogachev, Earth, Sun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    This Week in Pictures (September 2-8)
    Sovereignty Now
    Sovereignty Now
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok