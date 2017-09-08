Hurricane Jose Gets 4 Category, Moving to the Caribbean

Jose has evolved into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is some 700 kilometers to the south-east of the Northern Leewad Islands. Its maximum sustained winds reach 240 kilometers per hour. The storm is moving to the Caribbean, where Irma Hurricane has been already raging.

Earlier it was forecast that Jose would veer to the north after heading to the Caribbean. Jose's power assessment was made by a hurricane hunter plane.

#Jose is now a category 4 hurricane just a few-hundred miles from the Leeward Islands. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/Jik0gEVp00 — Kweilyn Murphy (@KweilynWDSU) 8 сентября 2017 г.

It just won't stop. Hurricane Jose now a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, moving towards the same islands that were just leveled… pic.twitter.com/njB2gOk9zq — Cody Bailey (@CodyBaileyWNKY) 8 сентября 2017 г.

As for Irma, it is expected to make a landfall in the United States and devastate the country, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.