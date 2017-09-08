Jose Upgraded to Category 3 Hurricane

The US National Hurricane Center announced that hurricane Jose heading to the storm-hit Caribbean islands has strengthened to a category 3.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hurricane Jose heading to the storm-hit Caribbean islands has strengthened to a category 3, the US National Hurricane Center announced Thursday.

The storm has maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour and is moving northwest. The NHC said it was the third major Atlantic hurricane this season.

Hurricane Jose is heading for the Caribbean and may then veer to the north, according to forecasts.