Register
20:35 GMT +307 September 2017
Live
    Search
    This Sept. 6, 2017 photo provided by the Dutch Defense Ministry shows a few of the homes that remained intact in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, in St. Maarten. Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees.

    Can Science Ever Stop a Storm? Hurricane Irma, Harvey and Worse to Come

    © AP Photo/ Gerben Van Es/Dutch Defense Ministry
    Environment
    Get short URL
    120610

    As Hurricane Irma wreaks havoc in the Caribbean, Sputnik takes a look at whether technology could be used to "switch off" tropical storms.

    Hurricane Irma has killed at least 13 people and caused widespread destruction as it hurtles across the northern Caribbean.

    The tiny island of Barbuda is said to be "barely habitable," and the Category 5 hurricane is due to hit the low-lying Turks and Caicos Islands later on Thursday, September 7.

    With such vast amounts of money involved, there have been calls for research into stopping hurricanes in their tracks.

    In 2012, Stephen Salter, emeritus professor of engineering design at Edinburgh University, had teamed up with Bill Gates and inventor Nathan Myhrvold to come up with an ingenious product was designed to cool the waters of the tropical regions where hurricanes and cyclones are formed.

    But two climate science experts told Sputnik they thought the idea of mankind being able to stop hurricanes was in the realms of science fiction.

    "The amount of energy contained within a tropical cyclone is extremely large, far beyond anything we're able to manipulate," Dr Adrian Champion, from Exeter University, told Sputnik.

    Professor Richard Allan, a professor of climate science at Reading University, agreed.

    "I wouldn't give any credence to these proposals. There may be elements of physics and truth in these proposals, but the overall effect on a hurricane, I wouldn't see as being viable at all, and even if you could generate any small effect, measuring that effect would be near impossible anyway," Professor Allan told Sputnik.  

    Anatomy of a Hurricane

    Hurricanes, as they are known in the western hemisphere, are a form of tropical cyclone.

    They are caused when warm, moist air rises upward from near the surface of the ocean in tropical regions.

    In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.
    © AP Photo/ NOAA
    In this geocolor image captured by GOES-16 and released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hurricane Irma, a potentially catastrophic category 5 hurricane, moves westward, Tuesday morning, Sept. 5, 2017, in the Atlantic Ocean toward the Leeward Islands.

    Air from surrounding areas with higher air pressure is then sucked in and the whole cloud system begins to spin.

    The hurricanes that form off the coast of South America tend to head north west and usually only dissipate after they reach a sizeable landmass like the United States.  

    Climate Change Has a Part to Play

    ​Professor Allan said Hurricane Irma was one of the most powerful tropical cyclones ever seen in the Atlantic, and he said climate change was likely to make them even stronger in the future.

    "It's pretty clear that the most intense tropical cyclones and hurricanes will become even more intense in terms of their maximum sustained wind speed, but particularly the total rainfall and also the storm surges because of the wind but also because the sea levels are higher as the planet warms," he told Sputnik.

    ​Professor Allan said some people had proposed geo-engineering might be used to reduce this global warming.

    "Some people have proposed technology to mitigate the amount of warming of the planet produced by greenhouse gases, like mimicking a volcanic eruption which puts particles in the air which reflects sunlight back to space, but even in these proposals the technology is pretty sketchy and whether you would do more harm than good is anyone's guess really," Professor Allan told Sputnik.

    Irma, which is destined to reach Florida at the weekend, comes hard on the heels of Hurricane Harvey, which devastated Texas in August, causing an estimated US$180 billion worth of damage.

    Related:

    ‘Barbuda is Barely Habitable,’ After Hurricane Irma, Prime Minister Says
    Hurricane Irma to Affect Whole of Florida - Governor
    Hurricane Irma: Tiny British Colony Hunkers Down and Prepares for the Worst
    Tags:
    environmental disaster, meteorology, hurricane, storm, weather, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Harvey, Caribbean, Florida Keys, Florida, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    H-Bomb 'Extravaganza': North Korea Solemnly Celebrates Its Biggest Nuke Test
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok