Register
01:44 GMT +301 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Hurricane

    US State of Louisiana Braces for Second Hurricane After Dodging Brunt of Harvey

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    1205 0 0

    The US state of Louisiana escaped the full force of Hurricane Harvey, but people need to brace for a second powerful storm that is less than two weeks away, according to Governor John Bel Edwards.

    A boat sits near flooded homes in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Harvey in Beaumont, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Gerald Herbert
    High and Dry: Harvey ‘Indefinitely' Knocks Out Water Source of Major Texas City
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US state of Louisiana escaped the full force of Hurricane Harvey, but people need to brace for a second powerful storm that is less than two weeks away, Governor John Bel Edwards said during at a press conference on Thursday.

    "We’re still in hurricane season and in fact there is a category 2 hurricane out in the Atlantic now, Hurricane Erma, that is tracking westward, and we don’t know where it’s going to go but we know it has the possibility of impacting Louisiana in ten to 12 days," Edwards stated.

    Otherwise, Hurricane Harvey, now a tropical depression, is expected to completely exit Louisiana within hours after causing limited damage compared with the devastation in the neighboring state of Texas, Edwards explained.

    "We’re probably talking in the hundreds in terms of the number of homes that have actually sustained flood damage, but it’s probably been a couple of thousands of homes from which people evacuated both because of damage but also largely because flood waters presented a hazard," Edwards said.

    As of Thursday afternoon, Edwards said that 1,120 people have relocated to emergency shelters in his state, 876 of them from Texas, with up to 3,000 additional Texans expected by the end of the week.

    Harvey made its second landfall on Wednesday, hitting the Texas cities near the Louisiana border with a record 26 inches of rain, doubling the previous record set in 1923, according to reports.

    Related:

    Beware: As Hurricane Harvey Ravages, Fake Federal Agents Evict and Rob People
    US Hurricane Center Downgrades Harvey to Tropical Depression
    Hurricane Hit US Refineries, Gasoline Price Hard But Spared Crude Oil Production
    Tags:
    emergency, Hurricane, Louisiana, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Queen of Hearts: Princess Diana Remembered 20 Years On
    Greek Approach
    Greek Approach
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok