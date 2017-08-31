US Hurricane Center Downgrades Harvey to Tropical Depression

The US National Hurricane Center on Wednesday downgraded what was previously Tropical Storm Harvey to a weaker tropical depression but warned about the possibility of a new storm.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Harvey made landfall in Texas as a category-four hurricane on August 25. It barreled through the US fourth-largest city of Houston and has moved into the state of Louisiana earlier this week.

The weakened Harvey is now over Louisiana and moving further northeast. It has sustained winds of 35 miles per hour. Flooding rains are continuing over extreme eastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Separately, Tropical Storm Irma is intensifying steadily over the far Eastern Atlantic and another area of low pressure could form in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico by the weekend, bringing additional rainfall to Texas and Louisiana coasts, the NHC said.

"A large disturbance south of Mexico is now Tropical Storm Lidia," the agency has announced, adding the storm off the southern tip of the Baja California state has maximum sustained winds. of 40 mph.

Storm Harvey may cost the United States a record $160 billion, or 1 percent of its gross national product, according to estimates by the AccuWeather weather firm cited by USA Today.