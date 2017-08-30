Register
23:58 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Interstate highway 45 is submerged from the effects of Hurricane Harvey seen during widespread flooding in Houston, Texas, U.S.

    Storm of the Century: Harvey May Exceed Katrina in Damage to US Economy (PHOTOS)

    © REUTERS/ Richard Carson
    Environment
    Get short URL
    358750

    Various disaster modeling firms have chimed in on the impact Harvey will have on the American economy, and the news isn’t good.

    Weather firm AccuWeather has estimated that the storm will cause a jaw-dropping $160 billion in damages, an amount equal to 0.8 percent of the US economy. "Parts of Houston, the United States' fourth-largest city, will be uninhabitable for weeks and possibly months due to water damage, mold, disease-ridden water and all that will follow this 1,000-year flood," said AccuWeather President Joel Myers in a statement.

    "AccuWeather cautions that the negative impact from the storms are far from over. There will be more flooding, damage, fatalities and injuries," he added. "We urge all citizens near the path of Hurricane Harvey to remain vigilant and be prepared to take immediate action if flood waters rise."

    Disaster-modeling firm Enki Research had a more conservative estimate: that Hurricane Harvey will cause $42 billion in damages, still making it one of the costliest storms in American history. Enki initially placed their estimate at $30 billion, but shot it up overnight as flood control measures in Louisiana were overwhelmed on Tuesday night.

    "If Harvey were your normal hurricane it would be probably a US $4 billion event," said Enki founder Chuck Watson to AFP. "That would be tragic for the people affected, but for the effect on the macroeconomy – we wouldn't be talking about it at all."

    By comparison, the infamous Hurricane Katrina in 2005 caused $118 billion in damages. Hurricane Sandy, which swept the Eastern Seaboard and into the Midwest, caused about $75.9 billion in damages in 2012. Harvey is the most destructive storm to hit the US since Sandy, and may even exceed it and Katrina in destruction depending on what happens in the next few weeks.

    Since Harvey struck Texas, which is the center for key economic sectors such as energy and air cargo and would be the world's 10th biggest economy if it were a sovereign state, it has had a profound effect on the US economy that could reverberate through the entire nation. 

    The Wall Street Journal estimates that a full 15 percent of US oil refining has been halted by the disaster, and Goldman Sachs estimated on Monday that the disruption Harvey caused to oil and natural gas production could shave 0.2 percent from US GDP growth in the third quarter of 2017. Petroleum analysis firm GasBuddy.com estimated on Wednesday that gas prices would rise 15 to 25 cents per gallon nationwide as a result.

    Some 30,000 Texans are now homeless and living in shelters, with their houses destroyed or irreparably damaged by the storm. Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator Brock Long stated that 210,000 Americans have registered for disaster assistance thus far, and the number will climb in the coming weeks.

    But there is good news: bit by bit, Houstonians are returning to their homes as the city is cleared of water. The National Weather Service in Houston reported that "tropical storm warning, storm surge watch, and flash flood watch have all been canceled. Improving weather conditions to come!"

    Related:

    Hurricane Harvey Disaster: 'Real Estate Sector in Houston May Never Be The Same'
    Hurricane Harvey Hits Louisiana Coastline for 2nd Time
    Houston Hawk Seeks Shelter From Hurricane Harvey in Taxi
    Death Toll From Hurricane Harvey in Texas Rises to 30 - Reports
    Harvey's Flood Waters May Allow Over 300 Gators to Escape Park
    Tags:
    economic impact, disaster, Hurricane Harvey, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Goldman Sachs, Enki Research, Accuweather, Houston, Louisiana, Texas
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok