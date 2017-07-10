Register
23:41 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Firefighters battle a wildfire as it threatens to jump a street near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods leveling homes in its path.

    Wildfires Send Thousands of California Residents Running (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    © AP Photo/ Noah Berger
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 27 0 0

    8,000 Californians have been evacuated from their homes as no less than 14 wildfires bring ruin to the forests of the West Coast.

    Santa Barbara County has been the epicenter of the damage, with two large blazes breaking out on the northern and southern ends of the county. The Alamo fire in the north destroyed 37 square miles of forest as of Sunday evening, causing thousands of firefighters to converge and attempt to control the flames. The Whittier fire in the south has caused over 3,5000 evacuations, destroying at least 20 buildings.

    ​A third blaze, the Stone fire, occurred in neighboring San Luis Obispo County on Sunday afternoon. It is much smaller, having destroyed only about half a square mile of land. The Winters Fire in Yolo County, Northern California has been almost entirely contained after destroying 3.5 square miles since Thursday.

    ​The Wall fire in Butte County, on the other side of the state from Santa Barbara, has devastated eight square miles and destroyed 10 structures. The fire broke out in a fairly remote section of the county, about 60 miles north of the city of Sacramento. 

    ​4,000 residents of Butte County were evacuated, and four injuries have been reported. Butte County is also home to the Oroville Dam, which sprung a leak in February and prompted 180,000 people to be temporarily uprooted from their homes.

    ​The fire began on Saturday afternoon and spread quickly, causing widespread damage. Favorable wind conditions helped to contain the fire's spread, moving the blaze in the direction of forests around the Santa Ynez Mountains, which were badly damaged by wildfires in past years. 

    ​"It will act as a good buffer," said Jim Harris, deputy fire chief for Los Padres National Forest, to the LA Times. He added that additional fire crews equipped with multi-terrain fire vehicles would be essential in defeating the blazes.

    ​Governor Jerry Brown has declared a state of emergency and activated an emergency fund to bolster firefighting efforts. In addition to the fires listed above, nine additional smaller fires have been reported throughout the Golden State.

    ​Wildfires have also broken out in Colorado and British Columbia, with the latter being of unprecedented size according to Rob Schweizer, the fire manager in the city of Kamloops, British Columbia's fifth largest. "We probably haven't seen this sort of activity that involves so many residences and people in the history of the province of B.C.," he told ABC.

    Related:

    Three Killed, Over a Dozen Injured in Fire at Finance Ministry of El Salvador
    All Victims of Grenfell Tower Fire to Be Granted 12 Month Leave in UK
    Two Weeks After London Fire, Advice to Tower Block Residents Remains 'Stay Put'
    Death Toll in Forest Fires in Portugal Rises to 62 - Reports
    Thousands Told to Evacuate in Canada’s British Columbia As Wildfire Nears Homes
    Tags:
    heat wave, firefighters, forest fire, fire, wildfire, Jerry Brown, British Columbia, San Luis Obispo County, Butte County, Sacramento, Santa Barbara, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok