Register
17:37 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian commuters and their vehicles stand in a traffic jam in New Delhi (File)

    Sustainable Energy: Indian Refineries to Convert Waste Gases Into Liquid Fuel

    © AFP 2017/ Prakash SINGH
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 3 0 0

    Using off-gases in the refining sector, India would be able to produce 40-50 KMTA of ethanol per refinery while saving about 1 million tons of carbon dioxide per annum. This is the equivalent emissions savings of taking as many as 850,000 cars off the road in India each year.

    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) — In a bid to reduce pollution from industrial waste, India's biggest oil refinery company has signed a statement of intent with US-based carbon recycling company LanzaTech to construct the world's first refinery off gas-to-bioethanol production facility in India. The facility will facilitate refineries to divert waste gases from the grid and supports the transition to fully renewable power while recycling this carbon into liquid fuels and petrochemicals.

    One-year-old female giant panda cub Nuan Nuan
    © AFP 2017/ MOHD RASFAN
    Chinese Solar Farm in the Shape of a Giant Panda Can Be Seen From Space

    "Indian Oil has selected the LanzaTech technology which enables the beneficial reuse of carbon-rich off-gases for the production of ethanol. The ethanol produced from the recycling of refinery off-gases is expected to have a greenhouse gas emissions savings of over 70 per cent compared to conventional gasoline," Indian Oil said in a statement.

    Members of the United Nations Security Council
    © REUTERS/ Lucas Jackson
    China May Use UN Security Council Presidency to Tackle Climate Change After Trump's Controversial Move

    Work for the 40 million liters per annum demonstration facility will begin later this year at Indian Oil's Panipat Refinery in Haryana at an estimated cost of $55 million. LanzaTech's first commercial facility converting waste emissions from steel production to ethanol will come online in China in late 2017.

    "India is on track to exceed its Paris commitments. The facility is promising to see carbon turned from a liability into an opportunity, where we can reduce emissions, maximize resources and decarbonize our economy," Dharmendra Pradhan, India's Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said.

    Presently, refineries do not have facilities to store or transport a large volume of waste gas produced at refineries and other industries. LanzaTech has developed a gas fermentation process to make fuels and chemicals. Instead of sugars and yeast, the company uses a biological catalyst to ferment waste gas emissions.

    "The biofuels we will be able to produce will support the requirements for motor spirit blends set by the Government of India while enabling Indian Oil to add value while reducing its emissions," Sanjiv Singh, Chairman, Indian Oil, said.

    Tags:
    waste recycling, gas, energy, sustainability, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok