Greenpeace Calls for Climate Action by Installing Trump's Sculpture in Hamburg

© AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI Greenpeace Criticizes Poland Over Attempt to Exclude its Site From UNESCO Heritage List

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 23-feet high paper mache sculpture depicts Trump as a crying baby while sitting on a globe with a torn copy of the Paris climate deal.

"The other G20 leaders cannot wait for Donald Trump to grow up. The G19 must make a stand by signaling that there can be no turning back and reaffirming that they have decided to leave coal, oil and gas behind, as they agreed to in Paris," Greenpeace Germany climate expert Karsten Smid said.

Greenpeace anti-Trump protest float raises eyebrows in Hamburg — https://t.co/IXhuzmM1qP pic.twitter.com/h8hQGCKKfV — Thunder Bay Live (@ThunderBayLive) 7 июля 2017 г.

​The statement also urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to phase out coal as the main source for country’s energy production. Renewable energy is already the cheapest source of electricity in many G20 countries, Greenpeace said, referring to its study published this week.

Earlier in the day, the BRICS leaders in a joint statement urged the international community to jointly adhere to the Paris climate agreement and assist developing nations in resolving issues associated with its implementation.

The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by nearly 150. As stipulated in the international accord, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

On June 1, Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, arguing that the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations. However, the president expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be more fair to the United States.