Register
00:25 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Environment

    Greenpeace Calls for Climate Action by Installing Trump's Sculpture in Hamburg

    Environment
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (54)
    115 0 0

    Greenpeace activists towed a sculpture of US President Donald Trump on a pontoon in front of the Hamburg concert hall Elbphilharmonie, where the G20 leaders met in the evening for a performance, calling for climate action and adherence to the Paris climate agreement, the environmental organization said in a statement on Friday.

    Poland's Bialowieza primeval forest takes eco-tourists back centuries Bisons are pictured in Bialowieza forest in northeastern Poland
    © AFP 2017/ JANEK SKARZYNSKI
    Greenpeace Criticizes Poland Over Attempt to Exclude its Site From UNESCO Heritage List
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The 23-feet high paper mache sculpture depicts Trump as a crying baby while sitting on a globe with a torn copy of the Paris climate deal.

    "The other G20 leaders cannot wait for Donald Trump to grow up. The G19 must make a stand by signaling that there can be no turning back and reaffirming that they have decided to leave coal, oil and gas behind, as they agreed to in Paris," Greenpeace Germany climate expert Karsten Smid said.

    ​The statement also urged German Chancellor Angela Merkel to phase out coal as the main source for country’s energy production. Renewable energy is already the cheapest source of electricity in many G20 countries, Greenpeace said, referring to its study published this week.

    Earlier in the day, the BRICS leaders in a joint statement urged the international community to jointly adhere to the Paris climate agreement and assist developing nations in resolving issues associated with its implementation.

    The Paris climate agreement was adopted within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in December 2015 and came into force in November 2016. The accord has been signed by more than 190 countries and ratified by nearly 150. As stipulated in the international accord, all parties should maintain the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    On June 1, Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, arguing that the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations. However, the president expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be more fair to the United States.

    Topic:
    2017 G20 Summit in Hamburg (54)

    Related:

    Paris Accord Parties Should Mull Funding After US Withdrawal – Greenpeace
    Greenpeace Activists Unfurl Anti-Le Pen Banner on Eiffel Tower in Paris
    EU Parliament's Approval of CETA Blow to Environment - Greenpeace
    Tags:
    sculpture, climate change, Greenpeace, Donald Trump, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Zero-Sum Game
    Zero-Sum Game
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok