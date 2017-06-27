Fiji Islands Hit by 5.3-Magnitude Earthquake

© AFP 2017/ Richter magnitude scale Strong Magnitude 5.8 Quake Rocks Mozambique – USGS

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – An earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale struck off the Fiji Islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported Tuesday.

The earthquake occurred at 00:14 GMT at a depth of 106.6 kilometers (about 65.8 miles), south of Fiji Islands, according to the USGS.

No information on casualties or damage from the quake has been provided to date.