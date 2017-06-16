Russian Scientists Know How to Deal With Oil Spill Consequences

The novel biosorbent eliminates oil contamination from soil after pipeline and transport company accidents. One cubic meter of the substance absorbs 1 ton of oil, which makes its capacity 7-10 times higher than that of similar sorbents, the university's press service stated.

While under natural conditions the contaminated soil needs decades to recover, the new porous polymer adsorbent helps to decompose oil and oil products into carbon dioxide and water during just one season. The secret of this "magical" sorbent is in microorganisms extracted from polluted soils which are capable of decomposing oil to non-toxic compounds.

Another advantage of the Siberian scientists' sorbent is that, unlike its analogs, the substance doesn't need to be collected and recycled afterward.

Now, the team of scientists is modifying the sorbent to make its application easier. They also plan to use tree bark or sawdust in its production, which will help to solve the problem of wood waste disposal in the Krasnoyarsk region.