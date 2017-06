© AP Photo/ Kent Gilbert Specimen Believed to Be Extinct Found in Central America

In contrast to white storks, black storks are very cautious and prefer to live in remote and hard to reach places, away from humans. The last time this rare species was spotted living and nested in Moscow Region was in the 1920s.

Ornithologists didn't reveal the exact location of the nest to keep it away from bumbling bird-watchers which they feared could cause discomfort to the black stork family. Now the birds are being observed in real time.

If a couple of black storks deliver offspring, this forest area may be declared a natural monument of regional significance, according to the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.