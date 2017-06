© AP Photo/ Dan Joling Alaska Struck by 5.2-Magnitude Earthquake – USGS

ATHENS (Sputnik) — According to the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens, the earthquake occurred between the islands of Lesbos and Chios at 12:28 GMT.

A town of Plomari was particularly affected by the earthquake, with several houses destroyed and one person injured, the Sputnik correspondent has learned.

There have been no official reports of casualties caused by the earthquake so far.