21:27 GMT +307 June 2017
    Global warming

    Mayors of Pittsburgh, Paris Agree to Abide by Climate Deal Despite US Withdrawal

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    The mayors of Paris and Pittsburgh agreed in a co-authored opinion-editorial piece on Wednesday to comply with the 2015 Paris accord on climate change despite US President Donald Trump's recent decision to withdraw the United States from the climate deal.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During the announcement of his decision to exit the Paris accord last week, Trump stated that he represents the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

    "As Mayor of Pittsburgh, I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wrote in the opinion-editorial piece published in the New York Times.

    "As Mayor of Paris, I was elected to represent the citizens of Paris, not Pittsburgh," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote.

    U.S. President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron before a working lunch ahead of a NATO Summit in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Peter Dejong/Pool
    US’ Paris Climate Accord Withdrawal: ‘Now China Leads’
    The co-authored text stated the only way to do right by Pittsburghers and Parisians is "to abide by the principles of the Paris [Climate] Agreement, which guarantees the future health and prosperity of both of our cities — and every other city in the world."

    On Thursday, Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord. Trump argued the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations.

    Trump expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be fair to the United States.

