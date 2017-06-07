Mayors of Pittsburgh, Paris Agree to Abide by Climate Deal Despite US Withdrawal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — During the announcement of his decision to exit the Paris accord last week, Trump stated that he represents the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.

"As Mayor of Pittsburgh, I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto wrote in the opinion-editorial piece published in the New York Times.

"As Mayor of Paris, I was elected to represent the citizens of Paris, not Pittsburgh," Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo wrote.

The co-authored text stated the only way to do right by Pittsburghers and Parisians is "to abide by the principles of the Paris [Climate] Agreement, which guarantees the future health and prosperity of both of our cities — and every other city in the world."

On Thursday, Trump announced his decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord. Trump argued the agreement had the potential to hurt the US economy and affect national job growth while unfairly benefiting other nations.

Trump expressed readiness to renegotiate the deal under terms that would be fair to the United States.