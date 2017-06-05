Tanzanians Terrified as Dozens of Wild Elephants Raid Villages, Destroy Crops

The group of huge mammals trampled over five villages in Tanzania's northern districts of Monduli, the Xinhua News Agency reported on June 4. The invasion of elephants caused panic among the local population, according to a regional executive officer.

The situation is even more complicated as the villagers depend on agriculture, and the wild elephants have destroyed about 43 hectares of crops. Luckily, no victims have been reported after the raid. The matter was reported to the responsible authorities to deal with.

It was reported in February this year that a herd of 150 elephants stormed into villages in northwest Tanzania causing massive crop destruction. This kind of human-elephant conflict comes as a result of agriculture expanding into jumbo's traditional habitat.