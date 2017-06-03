Magnitude 6.8 Quake Strikes Off Alaska Coast

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A moderate magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck Friday off the Attu Island in the Aleutians in the US state of Alaska, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 10:24 p.m. UTC some 126 miles northwest of the Attu Station. The USGS estimated that it occurred at the depth of over 6 miles.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said the quake hit near the US-Russian maritime boundary. It said there were no reports of this event causing damage and no tsunami was expected.