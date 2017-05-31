Register
19:49 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    An artist's illustration of the Gliese 667Сс exoplanet

    Cosmic Sensation: Potentially Habitable Super-Earth Discovered

    © Photo: ESO/L. Calcada
    Environment
    Get short URL
    338041

    An international team of astronomers has found and observed a celestial body that might have favorable conditions for life.

    A super-Earth is an extrasolar planet with a mass two to 10 times greater than that of Earth's. The term super-Earth refers only to the mass of the planet and doesn't imply anything about the surface conditions or habitability. However, the latest super-Earth discovered by astronomers from Italy, Spain and Switzerland is located in the habitable zone of its parent star.

    Space walk by Russian Cosmonauts
    © Photo: Roscosmos
    Alien Microorganisms Traverse Space on ISS Panels
    The exoplanet, GJ 625b, is located in the Draco constellation at a distance of 21.3 light-years from Earth and is only 2.8 times heavier than our planet. It orbits a star called Gliese 625 (also known among scientists as GJ 625 or AC 54 1646-56), which is about three times smaller and lighter than the sun. Experts note that the exoplanet studied by them is the smallest of super-Earths closest to the sun.

    The group of astronomers observed GJ 625b for over 3.5 years using the HARPS-N spectrograph (High Accuracy Radial velocity Planet Searcher for the Northern hemisphere), a high-precision instrument of the Galileo National Telescope located at the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory on the Canary Islands, Spain.

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Russian Scientist Patents Method to Create Atmosphere on Mars
    The newly found planet completes its circle around the parent star in 14.6 days. Scientists say it is located on the inner edge of the circumstellar habitable zone and may have liquid water on its surface. The average surface temperature of the celestial body is estimated at 350 degrees Kelvin (76.9 degrees Celsius or 170.3 degrees Fahrenheit). In the following study, scientists plan to get some information about the atmosphere of the celestial body.

    The habitable zone is also called the Goldilocks Zone, a metaphor from the children's fairytale "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," in which a little girl chooses from sets of three items, ignoring the ones that are too extreme (large or small, hot or cold, etc.), and settling on the one in the middle, which is "just right." The first potentially habitable planet, Kepler 22b, was discovered by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope in December 2011. Since February 22, 2017, there have already been eight confirmed exoplanets discovered in the habitable zones of their stars.

    Related:

    Help Us Find Aliens! Crowdfunded Exoplanet Telescope Offers Fabulous Prizes
    Water Found in Atmosphere of Exoplanet in a Galaxy Far, Far Away
    Newly-Discovered Exoplanet Offers Best Chance of Finding Alien Life
    Tags:
    astronomy, discovery, habitable, space, Earth, planet, exoplanet
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    A View From Above: Bird's Eye Panorama of Moscow
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok