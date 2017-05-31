Register
16:48 GMT +331 May 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Finding 'Faceless Fish': Ugly Species Feared Extinct Discovered in Deep Ocean

    Finding 'Faceless Fish': Ugly Species Feared Extinct Discovered in Deep Ocean

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    19720

    One of the world's ugliest species of fish has been found deep in the sea off the coast of Australia. They have not been seen since 1873 and had been feared extinct.

    A team of 27 scientists, 13 technicians and 20 crew members are on board The Investigator, a research vessel which has been scouring an ocean abyss east of Australia.

    ​The ship started out from Launceston in Tasmania on May 15 and has been traveling north towards the Coral Sea, going through seven Commonwealth marine reserves.

    A submersible equipped with sonar, nets and special cameras went down four kilometers into a trench at the bottom of the ocean. They brought up red spiky rock crabs, coffinfish, eels and blind sea spiders.

    But the most staggering discovery was the so-called "faceless fish", which was last spotted in 1873 by the crew of a British ship, HMS Challenger, off Papua New Guinea.

    Tim O'Hara, the chief scientist on board the vessel, said: "This little fish looks amazing because the mouth is actually situated at the bottom of the animal so, when you look side-on, you can't see any eyes, you can't see any nose or gills or mouth."

    "It looks like two rear-ends on a fish, really," he added.

    ​The fish and the other creatures which were discovered live so deep beneath the surface of the sea that light does not penetrate down at all and it is pitch black. Over the eons the fish have evolved so that they are either blind or have tiny eyes.

    Dr. O'Hara said it took seven hours to deploy and then retrieve the equipment and its eight kilometers of cable from the sea floor. He said the information they had discovered would improve knowledge of deep-sea habitats, their biodiversity and how they are being affected by climate change.

    "This will assist in its conservation and management and help to protect it from the impacts of climate change, pollution and other human activity," he said.

    Trump smiles as he is introduced to speak to U.S. military troops and their families at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Saturday, May 27, 2017, in Sigonella, Italy.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    Trump Reportedly Decides to Exit From Paris Climate Deal Despite EU's Objections
    In February scientists from the University of Aberdeen reported "extraordinary levels" of pollution had been found in the Mariana Trench, the deepest part of the Earth's oceans. Pollutants from the 1970s had accumulated among the crustaceans that live there, contaminating life 11,000 meters below sea level.

    Ironically the latest study from Australia comes as it was revealed that US President Donald Trump had reportedly decided to pull out of the Paris Agreement, which is expected to harm attempts to reduce global warming.

    Earlier this year a group of conspiracy theorists claimed they had found a "mountain-sized" object almost two miles wide on Google Maps as it moved along the floor of the Pacific Ocean. They said it left a 41-mile track behind it.

    Related:

    China Becomes First Country to Lift 'Combustible Ice' From Ocean Floor
    When Fish Get Ugly! Russian Fisherman Shows Off Horrors From the Deep (PHOTOS)
    Minister warns about radioactive river and ocean pollution
    Mysterious Deep-Sea Creatures Discovered by Danish Scientists
    Tags:
    sea animals, crab, ocean, sea, fish, pollution, Queensland, Australia, Tasmania, Pacific Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    China's Dragon Boat Festival Gets Underway
    Anna of Rus Twitter Cartoon
    The War in Dashboard
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok