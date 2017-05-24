Register
19:35 GMT +324 May 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Vampire bats

    How 'Vampires' Get By With a Little Help From Their Friends

    CC0 / /
    Environment
    Get short URL
    16810

    Female vampire bats are actually very social animals: besides creating strong bonds with their moms, sisters and daughters, they form friendships with non-kin bats. A group of American scientists discovered that such friendships are essential to vampire bats’ survival as they provide important backup support when family members go missing.

    Most bats feed on relatively soft food like insects and fruit. But there are six bat species that eat only the flesh or blood of vertebrate creatures. Almost all of them live in the tropics of South America and often switch from the blood of wild animals and birds to the blood of livestock and even people due to massive deforestation and other environmental problems.

    Shorea robusta
    © Photo: Amada44
    Indian Researchers Discover Alternative to Kill TB Bacteria
    Vampire bats (Desmodus rotundus) are often unable to get enough to eat, so they are living on the edge, and risk dying of starvation. Their close relatives often step in as donors sharing blood meals. However, the number of closely related females tends to be low, as they don't begin reproducing until they are two years old and usually have only one pup per year. A team of US researchers proved that bats' social lifestyle helps them to survive, especially when their kin food donors are gone.

    For four years, the scientists observed social interactions in a group of about 30 marked vampire bats. They removed individual females from the colony and released them back on the next day. But just before returning them to the group, the researchers also removed those bats' major donors and looked how they coped with such changes.

    It turned out females who previously built up more friendships with non-relative bats coped better with their loss. They received more support and food than female bats who only invested in close relatives. "We discovered that on the rare occasion that they lose a major food donor, they do much better. Their social network of food donors is wider and more robust," Gerry Carter, a post-doctoral fellow at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute and the author of the new research said.

    Deer
    CC0 / Pixabay /
    'Deer' God! Cuddly Vegetarian Critter Has Developed Taste for Human Blood
    Such situations may arise in the forests of South America, where Desmodus rotundus are often forced to spend the night in different colonies after a long fruitless search of food. "It's not uncommon that a bat goes out to forage and fails to get food, and it's not uncommon that her closest relative will have switched to a different roost that night," Carter said. "We're recreating a situation that vampire bats might face fairly often."

    In such cases, a large number of non-relative bats, who are ready to donate blood to save their friends, promote the survival of individuals and the entire population.

    Related:

    Cure Close? HIV Eliminated from Live Animals
    Swedes Dare to Develop Dolphin-Human Dictionary
    Plastic-Munching Caterpillars Could Gobble Up the World's Mountains of Trash
    Tags:
    survival, food, research, animal, bat, bats, Vampires, South America, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Lord of the Skies: Sukhoi Su-27 Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Spend Like a Sailor on Shore Leave
    Manchester Terrorist Attack
    Manchester Terrorist Attack

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok