Register
15:00 GMT +318 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Sharks

    Pressure Increases on FedEx and US Airlines to Ban Shark Fin Imports on Planes

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 5220

    A Hong Kong-based campaigner has managed to persuade 42 airlines and transport companies to ban the transport of shark fins on their planes but US companies such as FedEx, United Airlines and Delta Air Lines have yet to follow suit. Shark fin soup is a delicacy in China but conservationists say it is endangering several species of shark.

    Shark fin has been a delicacy in China for centuries. It was originally a dish reserved solely for the Emperor and his court but it has become increasingly popular among a growing middle class in China.

    "Everyone now wants to look rich and impress their peers. This had led to unsustainable industrialized fishing whereby sharks are being targeted for their fins by massive fishing fleets from Asia and Europe. Anywhere there is a coastline sharks are not safe. The supply chain of the shark fin industry is run by transnational organized crime syndicates riddled with corruption and abuses," Alex Hofford, who runs the pressure group WildAid in Hong Kong, told Sputnik.

    Shark fin soup is also served in swanky Chinese restaurants in Europe and North America and it relies on a steady supply of fresh fins, usually flown in on cargo planes.

    It is estimated that 73 million sharks a year are killed for their fins and marine scientists say that number is not sustainable. Hammerhead shark fins sell in Hong Kong for US$1,000 per kilo.

    "Shark populations around the world are being wiped out in large part due to an out-of-control shark fin industry in Hong Kong. Some shark populations are down by over 90 percent. Oceanic whitetip sharks and hammerheads are particularly at risk from Hong Kong's rapacious shark fin trade," Hofford told Sputnik.

    WildAid has been shaming airlines and freight companies into agreeing to include shark fin on a list of items they will not transport.

    Cathay Pacific was the first airline to ban shark fin, followed by shipping line Maersk.

    In 2013 a luxury hotel chain in Thailand removed the dish from their menu.

    "Since then it has been like a domino effect, with many players in the corporate sector stepping up to ditch unsustainable practices," Hofford said.

    Air China, China Southern Airlines, UPS, DHL and many others have come on board. It is beginning to impact on the trade too.

    According to WildAid's annual report, imports of shark fin into China have decreased by 81 percent between 2011 and 2014.

     

     

    But Hofford says some companies are stubbornly refusing to introduce a ban and he cites FedEx as a classic example.

    "The official line from FedEx is that everything they do is legal. But the legal problem facing them is that shark fins from a species that is legal for export look extremely similar, if not identical, to sharks fins from a species that is illegal for export. Quite simply, both are gray and triangular. FedEx has yet to clarify to the public how its staff can accurately differentiate between the two," he said.

    Two senators — Cory Booker from New Jersey and Shelly Moore-Capito from West Virginia, have introduced a Shark Fin Trade Elimination Act in Congress in March.

    If it is passed it would ban the buying and selling of shark fins in the United States.

    Marine scientist Mariah Pfleger said: "The demand for fins fuels finning — the act of slicing off a shark's fins and dumping the body back into the ocean.

    "The United States is still importing fins from places like Hong Kong, China, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa and Indonesia…by purchasing these fins, the United States is sustaining the demand for this unsustainable practice."

    So what can consumers do?

    "To protect sharks, consumers should definitely say no to shark fin soup," Hofford told Sputnik.

    WildAid is running an online petition in a bid to persuade Maxim's, a Hong Kong chain with 70 restaurants selling shark fin soup, to remove it from their menu and has collected 5,000 signatures in two weeks.

    Some people might not shed too many tears for sharks.

    Earlier this week footage emerged of a helicopter spotting a group of 15 great white sharks swimming near a group of surfers in California.

    But Hofford told Sputnik: "As apex predators, sharks play a crucial role in maintaining marine biodiversity. Over 70 shark species are now at risk of extinction."

    In April it was reported that Syrians, unable to get their hands on meat during the civil war, are resorting to eating shark meat, endangering shark numbers in the eastern Mediterranean.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Leopard Sharks Wash Up Dead on San Francisco Beaches
    Beachgoers Save a Struggling Shark From Fishing Line
    Bad PR Endangering Sharks, Scary Music Contributing to Extinctions
    Tags:
    shark fin industry, marine conservation, delicacy, shark fin soup, sharks, ocean, sea, shark, WildAid, Air China, UPS, Delta Air Lines, DHL, United Airlines, FedEx, China, United States, Asia, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Dress to Impress: The Most Daring Outfits of the Cannes Film Festival
    Top Secret
    Top Secret
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok