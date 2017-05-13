Finland Plans to Hold Big Scientific Conference in Beginning of 2018

FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — Finland plans to hold a large conference on scientific issues in the beginning of 2018, Head of the Russian Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring (Rosgidromet) Alexander Frolov told Sputnik.

"I spoke with my Finnish counterpart, the head of the hydrometeorological service of Finland. They expect that in the beginning of next year they will convene a large conference on scientific matters," Frolov said.

© AP Photo/ U.S. Navy Russia's Environment Body Hopes Arctic Deal to Open New Chapter in Work With US

Finland took over the rotating Arctic Council chairmanship from the United States during the 10th ministerial meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska, on Thursday.

"We have a bilateral cooperation with the Finns," Frolov said. "We were just considering plans for the two-year period, and we have plans. I think that this will allow us to strengthen the existing cooperation."

Helsinki assumed the chairmanship for the 2017-2019 period. Finland's chairmanship priorities include environmental protection, connectivity, meteorological cooperation and education.

The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the eight Arctic nations — the United States, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark.