Register
03:07 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Coastline of the Franz Josef Land archipelago.

    US Ends Arctic Council Chairmanship By Signing Treaty on Carbon Emissions

    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Baranov
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 62 0 0

    The United States ended its chairmanship over Arctic Council with signing a climate change declaration, but expressed its reluctance to follow the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emissions.

    Arctic Circle
    © Photo: Pixabay
    US Congressman Urges Arctic Council to Engage All Members in Tackling Challenges
    The United States officially ended its chairmanship over the Arctic Council — a body of eight arctic nations — with US Secretary of State handing the presidency to Finland.

    As Secretary Rex Tillerson passed the official Arctic Council gavel to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Timo Soini, he told the participants that the United States does not want to rush to abandon the 2015 Paris Agreement on carbon gas emissions, as some in Donald Trump administration have called for.

    "You should know we are taking the time to understand your concerns. We're not going to rush to make a decision. We're going to work to make the right decision for the United States," he said.

    Timo Soini did not share Tillerson's doubts' though.

    "We recognize that global warming is the main driver of change in the Arctic," Soini said.

    The Arctic Council — an international body dedicated to sustaining the Arctic — has concluded its meeting at Fairbanks, Alaska, by signing a treaty that cites climate change in the Arctic and the importance of the Paris Agreement in slowing it. The agreement seeks to reduce emissions and slow global warming to 2 degrees Celsius.

    The Arctic Council includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, the Russian Federation and the United States. While this international body cannot make any binding decisions, it provides information to help governments craft their policies, according to Marin Forsius, chairman of the council's Arctic Monitoring and Assessment Programme working group.

    "You need a rapid implementation of this Paris Agreement. It would make a big difference to the Arctic and the whole globe. It will be important that all countries implement this agreement and go even further," he said.

    During his presidential campaign, Donald Trump insisted that climate change is a Chinese hoax, and called for the US to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement on carbon gas emissions.

    According to Dr. Chai Qimin, a director at the National Centre for Climate Change Strategy and International Cooperation of China, doing so would cost US a diplomatic price, as it would affect talks at the G7 and G20 groups of wealthy nations.

    Related:

    US Congressman Calls on Native Peoples to 'Adapt' Amid Arctic Offshore Drilling
    Lavrov Says Russia Sees No Potential for Conflict in Arctic
    Arctic Nations Sign Agreement on Scientific Cooperation in Region
    US Anticipates Increased Competition in Arctic - Head of National Intelligence
    Tags:
    Climate Change, Arctic, CO2 emissions, environment, Fairbanks Declaration, 2015 Paris Agreement, Arctic Council, Timo Soini, Rex Tillerson, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Canada, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok