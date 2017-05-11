Register
13:13 GMT +311 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Reindeer

    University of Alaska Seeks Cooperation With Russia on Reindeer Research

    © Sputnik/ Tatiana Voroncova
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 34 0 0

    The University of Alaska Fairbanks wants to cooperate with Russia on a reindeer research program.

    FAIRBANKS (Sputnik) — The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) is seeking to set up cooperation with Russia on a reindeer research program, the manager of UAF's Reindeer Research Program told Sputnik ahead of the 10th Arctic Council ministerial meeting slated for Thursday.

    "There is a tremendous knowledge based there in Russia that would be helpful to all of us in all of the countries to be able to tap into, because there are hundreds of years of research. We have a lot to learn," Greg Finstad said. "We haven't got communication set up with Russia as we have with other countries but we need to."

    The main issue is language, as a lot of research by Russia is not published in English, Finstad explained.

    "It's there but we just can access it," he said. "You don't want to repeat research that's already been done. I am sure what we are doing here has already been done in Russia, but we have no access to research so we are forced to repeat it."

    Finstad noted that their program was aimed at promoting and growing the reindeer industry in Alaska for food production.

    "We had a reindeer industry in Alaska in 1920 — 1930s, and we had a large number of reindeer, but it collapsed with the depression and the WWII, and we are just trying to build it back," he added. "We know we can be successful because there was a successful reindeer industry in the past, and we are just trying to be more creative. We have to be more self-sufficient in food production."

    Alaska is very dependable on outside food sources, and the US state imports most of the food, the program manager pointed out.

    "We are very concerned about that. Any little hiccup in food transportation, distribution, and the shelves in our grocery stores go empty," he said. "We really want to develop our own local food production system. And conventional livestock don't really work in Alaska as the climate is too severe. But the reindeer work well, they are adapted to this northern climate."

    Reindeer are domestic livestock, Finstad noted, adding that within the program they use them in a number of various management or production scenarios.

    "We can have them out on a ton truck, and they do quite well, and we can put them behind fence with pasture or behind fence and just feed them, and they do quite well. So we are using all those production scenarios in different parts of the state whichever production scenario works for the particular area to raise reindeer in the state of Alaska," he said.

    Finstad added that they also grow most of the ingredients that go into our reindeer feed.

    "Here we trying to develop a system to raise reindeer behind fence and feed them, but we can't afford to bring food from the rest of the country up here to Alaska to feed them," he said. "So we try to use what we can grow in Alaska and develop a reindeer ratio out of what we can grow. We grow most of the ingredients that go into our reindeer feed. We mix them up on different combinations and see how well reindeer do."

    Norwegian Shepherd Forms Giant Heart Using Hundreds of Reindeer
    © Photo: Youtube/ Dagbladet
    Norwegian Shepherd Forms Giant Heart for Wife Using Hundreds of Reindeer (VIDEO)
    There are currently about 70 reindeer on the research herd, Finstad indicated.

    The 10th ministerial gathering will review the work completed under the two-year US chairmanship, and address regional problems, including socioeconomic and environmental issues in the Arctic region.

    The Arctic Council is an intergovernmental forum comprised of the eight Arctic nations — the United States, Canada, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland, and Denmark. Six international organizations representing Arctic Indigenous Peoples have permanent participant status. There are currently twelve non-Arctic observer nations.

    Related:

    Corgi, Reindeer and Guinea Pig: Animals Serving in Police Around the World
    Domino’s Japan Fails Reindeer Delivery, Ends Up With Cosplay Bikes (PHOTOS)
    Domino’s Pizza Japan Testing Delivery by Reindeer for Winter (VIDEO)
    Climate Change: 80,000 Reindeer Starve to Death as Arctic Sea Ice Retreats
    Tags:
    reindeer, Arctic Council, University of Alaska-Fairbanks, Greg Finstad, United States, Russia, Alaska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Brigitte Macron: Meet the New First Lady of the French Republic
    Giving the Boot
    Trump to Comey: You're Fired!
    Results of the French Presidential Election
    Results of the French Presidential Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok