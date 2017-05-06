Just Frack Off! Environmentalists Protest Cuadrilla's Hydraulic Fracturing in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The environmentalists and local residents gathered at the the Preston New Road fracking site of the Cuadrilla energy company, the Energy Live News website reported on Friday.

The rally participants held banners that read "Fracking Destroys Communities Divest From Fossil Fuels" and called for an end of investment in energy companies, such as Cuadrilla.

A wave of anti-fracking protests against Cuadrilla and its linked entities have taken place across the United Kingdom, including near the Preston New Road site, in recent months after the energy company received permission to carry out hydraulic fracturing at the site and started construction activities in the area.