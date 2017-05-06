Just Frack Off! Environmentalists Protest Cuadrilla's Hydraulic Fracturing in UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The environmentalists and local residents gathered at the the Preston New Road fracking site of the Cuadrilla energy company, the Energy Live News website reported on Friday.
Pictures of the 8 hour lock-on by #Greenpeace at the @CuadrillaUK #fracking site in #Lancashire #WeSaidNo Proud to support @frackfreelancs pic.twitter.com/UfYzLdtZLp— GreenpeaceManchester (@GPManchester) 3 мая 2017 г.
A wave of anti-fracking protests against Cuadrilla and its linked entities have taken place across the United Kingdom, including near the Preston New Road site, in recent months after the energy company received permission to carry out hydraulic fracturing at the site and started construction activities in the area.
