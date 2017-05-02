Register
16:55 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    In this Aug. 13, 2015 photo, a plastic bottle lies among other debris washed ashore on the Indian Ocean beach in Uswetakeiyawa, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka. For years along the Cornish coast of Britain, Atlantic Ocean currents have carried thousands of Lego pieces onto the beaches. In Kenya, cheap flip-flop sandals are churned relentlessly in the Indian Ocean surf, until finally being spit out onto the sand. In Bangladesh, fishermen are haunted by floating corpses that the Bay of Bengal sometimes puts in their path. And now, perhaps, the oceans have revealed something else: parts of Malaysian Airlines Flight 370, the jetliner that vanished 17 months ago with 239 people on board.

    Norwegian Tycoon to Save the Sea From Plastic With Billions Made From Oil

    © AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 6920

    Norwegian self-made billionaire and investor Kjell Inge Roekke is planning to donate a large proportion of his estimated US$2 billion wealth into funding a research ship that will remove plastic from the ocean. However some campaigners are still at wars with Roekke due to his involvement in oil exploration, which they say helped destroy the sea.

    US Department of Justice
    © Flickr/ Drew Douglas
    Princess Cruise Lines Pays Record $40Mln Fine for Dumping Oil in Ocean - US Justice Dept.
    Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten reported that Roekke, a former fisherman who made his money in the oil industry, will invest the majority of his fortune into the construction and operation of a ship for research on ocean conditions as well as the clean-up of the sea. 

    The vessel, which will operate in partnership with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), an international non-governmental organization, will have a crew of 30 and also offer space for up to 60 scientific staff.

    "I'll give back to society the lion's share of what I've earned. This ship is a part of that," Roekke said in a recent interview.

    ​Roekke did not reveal the cost of the vessel or say how much the donations would equate to, but the billionaire is the majority shareholder of the holding company Akar ASA, which controls oil firm Aker BP and oil industry suppliers Aker Solutions.

    The vessel will remove from and melt up to five tons of plastic a day.

    "Sea covers 70% of Earth's surface and much is not researched," Roekke said.

    However not every agrees with Roekke and his aims to continue with oil exploration. The WWF states that oil and gas exploration is probing the Earth's most remote and inhospitable places, employing new and often unproven technologies to extract hydrocarbons from deep within the Earth.

    "Oil spills can occur from blowouts, pipeline leaks or failures, or shipping accidents. These spills pose a serious threat to ecosystems-whether they happen in the Congo Basin, the Timor Sea, or in the Arctic. Furthermore, in the Arctic, there is no proven, effective method to clean up oil in ice," an online statement from the WWF read. 

    ​Nina Jensen of the WWF said she was "far apart" from Mr. Roekke's views on oil exploration and said she would "continue to challenge [him] when we disagree" but Jensen said she was excited about the ship project.

    "I've never heard of a similar commitment, the dream is to find a way of solving the great challenges of the sea, such as extreme plastic pollution" Jensen said in a recent interview.

    This is not the only good Roekke has done — his wife and him already have a foundation for giving scholarships to postgraduate students.

    And ​Roekke is not alone in his philanthropic quest, by giving away large sums of money; he will join fellow billionaire philanthropists, such as Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg.

    Related:

    Norway Doubles Oil & Gas Resource Estimates Amid Mounting Int'l Pressure
    Iran Ready to Support Extension of OPEC, Non-OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal
    Princess Cruise Lines Pays Record $40Mln Fine for Dumping Oil in Ocean
    Oil Spill Near Santa Barbara Covers Ocean Surface (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    philanthropy, oil, plastic, sea animals, ocean, sea, donation, pollution, environment, World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Kjell Inge Roekke, Europe, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok