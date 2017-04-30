Register
02:45 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Thursday, June 16, 2016, dragonflies fly above surface of a lake on a sunny day in the village of Viazynka, some 40 km (25 miles) northwest of Minsk, Belarus.

    Been There: Study Shows Female Dragonflies Fake Death to Avoid Sex

    © AP Photo/ Sergei Grits
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 133 0 0

    We know the feeling.

    A new study shows that when lady dragonflies aren't in the mood, they go as far as to fake their own deaths, plummeting from the air and lying motionless on the ground when males they're not interested in pester them for sex. 

    Spider Dress by Anouk Wipprecht
    © Photo: Anouk Wipprecht
    Misanthropic Ladies, Rejoice! Spider 'Robodress' to Isolate Wearers From Unwanted Annoyance (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

    Rassim Khelifa, a zoologist with the University of Zurich, first noticed the behavior in the Swiss Alps in 2015, when he watched a moorland hawker dragonfly (Aeshna juncea) dive to the ground, pursued by a male of the species. The female lay there until the male flew away; then took off herself.

    "I was surprised," he said, having not witnessed such behavior in 10 years of studying the creatures. (Had he hung out at a few local bars, however, he might have seen something similar.)

    It is rare for animals to fake their own deaths, and the first time the dramatic escape technique has been documented in odonates, the order of carnivorous insects that includes dragonflies and damselflies, to avoid mating.

    In a study published in the journal Ecology this week, Khelifa describes the process. "[W]hile I was waiting at a pond near Arosa, at about 2,000 meter elevation, I witnessed a dragonﬂy dive to the ground while being pursued by another dragonﬂy… the individual that crashed was a female, and… she was lying motionless and upside down on the ground."

    "Upside down is an atypical posture for a dragonﬂy," he continued. "The male hovered above the female for a couple seconds and then left. I expected that the female could be unconscious or even dead after her crash landing, but she surprised me by ﬂying away quickly as I approached. The question arose: Did she just trick that male? Did she fake death to avoid male harassment? If so, this would be the ﬁrst record of sexual death feigning in odonates."

    Honey bees congregate on top of frames
    © AP Photo/ John Minchillo
    Could Tiny, Stingless Bees Save the World’s Food Supplies?

    The researcher went on to document dozens of instances of playing dead over the next few months. He watched female dragonflies arrive at ponds to mate — a process that begins with a male intercepting a female in the air. He found that the more males there were, the more likely the fakeouts were to occur, and that the behavior seemed to happen after a female had mated, while she was trying to lay eggs. Mating after eggs have been fertilized can be damaging to the females' reproductive systems, the New Scientist points out.

    Khelifa found that more than 77 percent of the time, the ruse was successful and the male flew away.

    Playing dead to avoid predators has been observed in this species, Khelifa noted. "It's likely that females expanded its use to overcome male coercion," he said, according to New Scientist. The trick seems to be common among the females of the species.

    "Sexual death feigning is one of the rarest behaviors in nature, and due to its scarcity, it has received little attention in behavioral ecology," Khelifa wrote in the study. "Currently, it is restricted only to arthropods. It would be interesting to know whether this scarcity is true or just an artifact related to the lack of behavioral investigations or difﬁculty in detecting this behavior."

    Sexual death-feigning is known in only four other species: two species of robber fly, the European mantis and a type of spider, he pointed out.

    Related:

    Venom from Australia’s Deadliest Spider Shows Promise as Stroke Treatment
    Fly, Dragonfly! Russia Develops Super Small Reconnaissance Drones
    Hail Ants: Six Teeny Tiny Insect-Like Robots Tow Car and Driver (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    faking death, death, mating, dragonflies, dragonfly, Ecology, Rassim Khelifa, Alps, Switzerland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok