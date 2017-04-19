Register
16:16 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mammoth model at the Royal BC Museum

    Bad Weather Killed Off Woolly Mammoths, Saber-Toothed Cats, New Study Claims

    © Photo: Flying Puffin
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 84 0 0

    A wetter climate was responsible for the extinction of woolly mammoths, saber-toothed cats and other large animals at the end of the last Ice Age, according to a new study.

    Scientist of the Tomsk State University Sergei Leschinsky
    © Photo: Tomsk State University
    Russian Paleontologists Discover Unique Mammoth Remains
    At the end of the most recent Ice Age, which ended around 11,700 years ago, woolly mammoths and many other large mammals and birds went extinct. However, scientists haven't established a consensus as to why.

    Theories explaining the mass extinctions include a large meteorite hitting Earth, similar to that which wiped out the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, or human overhunting.

    According to a new study, the answer may be found in the increased rainfall and consequently wetter environment these animals faced just before their sudden extinction.

    Researchers at the University of Adelaide examined the levels of nitrogen isotopes in the bones of large animals which roamed the Earth during the last Ice Age, in order to assess the moisture levels in their environment. 

    They found major increases in environmental moisture across many parts of the world, which turned grasslands into peatlands and bogs just before the extinction occurred. 

    "We didn't expect to find such clear signals of moisture increases occurring so widely across all of Europe, Siberia and the Americas," Professor Alan Cooper, lead author of the study published in the journal Nature, Ecology and Evolution, said.

    "The timing varied between regions, but matches the collapse of glaciers and permafrost and occurs just before most species went extinct."

    Sahara Desert
    © AFP 2017/ HOCINE ZAOURA
    Ancient Humans Created the Sahara Desert, Says Archaeologist
    "The idea of moisture-driven extinctions is really exciting because it can also explain why Africa is so different, with a much lower rate of megafaunal extinctions and many species surviving to this day," Professor Cooper said in a press release

    "Africa's position across the equator means that grassland zones have always surrounded the central monsoon region. The stable grasslands are what has allowed large herbivores to persist — rather than any special wariness of hunters learned from humans evolving there."

    Woolly mammoths, long-horned bison, saber-toothed cats, giant ground sloths and huge teratorn birds with 7m wingspans were some of the large animals which perished at the end of the Pleistocene epoch, which spanned from 2.58 million to 11,700 years ago.

    The Pleistocene spans the period of the Earth's most recent glaciation cycles, during which glaciers have covered the Earth's temperate zones during cool weather periods and retreated during warmer interglacial periods.

    The last glacial period finished with the end of the Pleistocene, so the Earth is currently in an interglacial period. Since the beginning of the last Ice Age around 2.58 million years ago, these ice sheets have advanced and retreated, initially over a 40,000 year time scale and more recently over a 100,000 year cycle. 

    Related:

    Russian Paleontologists Discover Unique Mammoth Remains
    Russian and Korean Scientists Started Mammoth Cloning
    37,000-Year-Old Baby Mammoth Goes on Display in Russian Museum
    Arctic Expedition Finds Woolly Mammoth Remains Ripe for Cloning
    Tags:
    Science, rainfall, extinction, mammoth, research, animals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok