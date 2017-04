© AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI International Olympic Committee Pledges $600,000 in Aid to Flood-Struck Peru

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) – On Tuesday, Peru's authorities said that 17 people were still missing. The floods have destroyed over 20,000 houses, 316 bridges, 53 schools and 11 health facilities, as well as more than 1,670 miles of roads.

The disaster affected over 1 million people with 178,000 of them having lost their property.

In March, President of Peru Pedro Pablo Kuczynski announced that about $766 million would be allocated to restore the country.

The floods, caused by the El Nino phenomenon, hit 20 out of Peru’s 25 regions. They have also reportedly led to an outbreak of the Dengue fever.