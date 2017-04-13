Register
19:40 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Volcanic lava

    'Magma Mia, Here I Flow Again!' World's Most Deadly Volcanoes

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Environment
    Get short URL
    0 9710

    In 2016, Mount Sinabung - a highly-active volcano in Indonesia - erupted, killing at least six people and leaving many others injured or in critical condition. But surely Sinabung isn't the only deadly volcano on Earth?

    According to sources, since 1600, 278,880 people have been killed by volcanic activity and many of these deaths are attributed to secondary hazards associated with the main eruption. Mount Tambora, again in Indonesia, eruption in 1815 which led to 92,000 people dying of starvation. 

    Volcan de Fuego, or Volcano of Fire, spews hot molten lava from its crater in San Juan Alotenango, Guatemala, Wednesday, July 1, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Moises Castillo
    Cloudy With a Chance of Ash: Drones Used to Analyze Volcanoes in Guatemala (VIDEO)

    Vesuvius, Italy

    This volcano, known for its intense form of eruption in 79AD, destroyed the ancient cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum.

    Vesuvius is the only active volcano in mainland Europe, and has produced some of the continent's largest volcanic eruptions to date. Located on Italy's west coast, it overlooks the Bay and City of Naples and sits in the crater of the ancient Somma volcano.

    If this volcano were to erupt today, it is highly likely that much of the population would already have been evacuated as a precursory measure. 

    Though the volcano's last eruption was in 1944, it still represents a great danger to the cities that surround it — especially the busy metropolis of Naples.

    Nyiragongo, Democratic Republic of Congo

    This volcano has erupted several times over the last decade. One such eruption took place on January 17 2002.

    The volcano has a lava lake in its crater and the lava has known to reach speeds of 60 km/h.

    When Nyiragongo erupted in 2002, there was little warning as the lava reached the city of Goma. Homes were destroyed by the scorching ash and lava and many people lost their lives.

    Popocatepetl, Mexico

    Popocatepetl is one of the worlds most dangerous volcanoes, nicknamed El Popo.

    After almost 50 years of dormancy, El Popo came back to life in 1994. Since then, it's been producing powerful explosions at irregular intervals.

    In 2000, the eruption of the peak was the most dramatic for over a thousand years. More than 50,000 people crowded the roads as they rushed to evacuate from the 40 villages located on the slopes of the mountain or close to it.

    Local farming communities were slow to move initially, despite official warnings, because they didn't want to leave their crops.

    Krakatoa, Indonesia 

    Krakatau erupted in August 1883 and is one of the most deadly volcanic eruptions of modern history.

    More than 36,000 people died, many as a result of thermal injury from the blast. 

    Changbaishan, China

    Not many people have heard of this volcano — it is situated in a remote part of Asia and it last erupted in 1903.

    In 969AD, according to experts, the volcano produced one of the largest eruptions of the last 10,000 years and released three times more material than Krakatoa did in 1886.

    Related:

    Cloudy With a Chance of Ash: Drones Used to Analyze Volcanoes in Guatemala
    No Oxygen? No Problem! Mars’ Volcanoes May Have Created Conditions Ripe for Life
    Astronomers: Volcanoes Can Make Frozen Alien Worlds Habitable for Humans
    On Alert: Several Major Iceland Volcanoes Rumbling With High Activity Levels
    Venus Volcanoes Keep on Erupting, and May Shed New Light on Earth’s Future
    Tags:
    lava flow, volcanic ash, natural disaster, deaths, eruption, danger, lava, volcano, environment, Italy, Democratic Republic of Congo, China, Earth, Mexico, Indonesia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok